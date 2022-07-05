Captain Bumrah- Calm Under Pressure, Giving Indian Cricket a New Option

Behind those sunglasses, Brendon McCullum gave away very little, but it wasn't difficult to read his facial expression once Alex Lees was run-out after a horrible mix-up with Joe Root.

Within minutes, for England it had gone from being 'Bazball' to 'Bust ball' as 107 for no loss turned to 109 for 3.

Irrespective of the outcome of this Test match, Indian cricket has got a genuine captaincy candidate in Jasprit Bumrah, who can lead the 'Men in Whites' for a long time to come if the cricketing establishment reposes its faith in him.

Bumrah, the new 'Smiling Assassin' of Indian cricket, has the potential to become a 'Captain Marvel' if entrusted with full-time responsibility.