India vs England, Day 4: Pujara Dismissed by Broad; Lead Reaches 300

Cheteshwar Pujara batting on Day 3 at Edgbaston.
Image: PTI
Cheteshwar Pujara was looking to bat time on Day 4 in Edgbaston, however, half an hour into the morning, a loose cut shot off Stuart Broad landed him in trouble. Alex Lees took a comfortable catch as Pujara walked back disappointed for 66.
India led by 285 runs at the time with Rishabh Pant being joined by Shreyas Iyer. India started Day 4 with a lead of 257 runs. In the 56th over, Pant flicked Matthew Potts away for a single to stretch the lead to 300.
India batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant had looked solid on Day 3, and needed to continue with more of that the next morning. For the first half-hour, the left-right combination seemed to be following the script well, while England had started off the bowling with Joe Root at one end.
Pant and Pujara added 28 more to the cause before a cut shot from Pujara landed straight down Alex Lees' throat at point, giving Stuart Broad and England the first break through of the day.
At Edgbaston, India were asked to bat first on Day 1 by Ben Stokes and England. The veteran James Anderson then got stuck into the Indian top order along with Matthew Potts. But after that, mixed with a rain delay, it was Rishabh Pant’s glorious century and a 200-plus partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that put India on top at the end of Day 1.
A rain-hit day 2 saw Jadeja complete his century and then Jasprit Bumrah smash the most expensive over in Test history of Stuart Broad. The jokes and comparisons with Yuvraj Singh too were flying on social media understandably as India posted 416.
Then captain Bumrah took over with the ball and knocked over 3 in quick time before Mohammed Siraj got Joe Root’s wicket. Mohammed Shami had Jack Leach’s number as Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had to played out the remainder of Day 2.
On Day 3, England's Jonny Bairstow hammered a flurry of boundaries and piled on 106, but hardly had substantial support from the rest of the batting. England conceded a 132-run lead before India added another 125 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a half-century and Rishabh Pant also well in at Stumps.
