Indian Fans Racially Abused During Day 4 of India-England Test at Edgbaston

Chief Executive at Edgbaston, Stuart Cain, has been forced to issue a public apology on behalf of Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston Stadium after several Indian supporters were reportedly racially abused on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England on Monday.

Cain said he was "gutted" by reports of racist abuse and is "working hard" to make the stadium a safe place.

"I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened," he said.