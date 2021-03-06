Confidence From 1st Game Carried Me Through, Says Axar Patel

"I only bowled faster ones more often in the previous games but here we needed to vary our pace."

Axar was partly responsible for Sundar remaining stranded at 96 for lack of partners when India were bowled out. Axar was run out as the eighth wicket and Ishant Sharma and Mohamed Siraj, who followed him, didn't last long enough to help Sundar reach his maiden century.

When asked about century Patel said: "When I got back [into the dressing room] after being run out, I didn't have enough time to talk to Washi as we were bowled out."