Rohit & Ashwin Were India’s Best Players in England Series: Kohli

From Australia right up until the end of the four-match Test series against England, every Indian player raised their game when they were called upon to do a job in the whites. Captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the incredible amount of talent in the set-up and said it augurs well for Indian cricket.
“Our benchstrength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh (Pant) and Washy's (Washington Sundar) partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match,” an elated Kohli said after India won the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to complete a 3-1 series win against England.
India, who were well beaten in the first Test, bounced back in some style against Joe Root’s side and Kohli was all praise for the intensity his side showed.
“The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the context. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening.”
“We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team.”
India’s comeback in the series hinged on the brilliant performances of Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin in the second Chennai Test and both went on to play crucial roles in the next two Tests as well. According to Kohli, it was Rohit who set the tone for India.
“Rohit's knock was the defining moment in Chennai, and Ashwin has been our most bankable player over the years so they have been our best players this series,” Kohli explained.
For Kohli and India, the next Test will be against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final in June.
