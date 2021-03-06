Rohit & Ashwin Were India’s Best Players in England Series: Kohli

India, who were well beaten in the first Test, bounced back in some style against Joe Root’s side and Kohli was all praise for the intensity his side showed.

“The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the context. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening.”

“We had to pick up our body language after the first game in Chennai. Every team in international cricket is a quality side and we need to work hard to beat them, even at home. Keeping that intensity going is most important and is the hallmark of our team.”

India’s comeback in the series hinged on the brilliant performances of Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin in the second Chennai Test and both went on to play crucial roles in the next two Tests as well. According to Kohli, it was Rohit who set the tone for India.