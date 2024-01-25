India vs England 2024 1st Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs ENG

India is all set to host England for a five-match IND vs ENG Test Series. India vs England 1st Test match will kickstart from Thursday, January 25 onwards, at 09:30 am IST. IND vs ENG 1st Test match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

India and England have squared off in 131 Test matches overall, with IND vs ENG head-to-head Test record leaning in England's favor. England leads IND vs ENG Test head-to-head record 50-31 against India; 50 IND vs ENG Test matches have ended in a draw.

Among the Test matches played between England and India, England has secured triumph in 36 matches on their home turf and 14 matches in India. Conversely, India has claimed victory 22 times in home Tests and nine times in Tests held in England. Know more live streaming details for the India vs England first Test match.