India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch IND vs ENG Live

India vs England 2nd test date and time are mentioned here for readers.
After witnessing a crushing defeat in the first test match against England in Hyderabad, Team India is looking forward to the second test match where they will try to win. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the India vs England 2nd test is scheduled to take place on Friday, 2 February 2024. Cricket fans across the country are requested to take note of the match date and time if they want to watch it.
One should note that the India vs England 2nd test match will be live streamed for those who cannot watch it at the venue. The loss in the first test match has been a major blow to Team India so they are preparing to make up in the second test. India is set to bounce back and fans should be alert.
Here are the India vs England 2nd test match date, time, venue, and live streaming details in the country you should note if you want to watch your favourite players in action. Read till the end and stay updated with the important announcements.
When will the India vs England 2nd test be played?
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the India vs England 2nd test is scheduled to be played on Friday, 2 February 2024.
What time will the India vs England 2nd test match begin?
The India vs England 2nd test is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST, on Friday. Interested fans are requested to take note of the match time and watch the live streaming.
Where will the India vs England 2nd test be played?
The India vs England 2nd test will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Where to watch the live telecast of the second test match between India and England?
You can watch the India vs England 2nd test live telecast on the Sports18 Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd test match in the country?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd test match on the JioCinema app and website. Keep an eye on the match to watch your favourite players in action against England.
