India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch the Match Live

U-19 World Cup: India vs New Zealand 2024.
With the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 group stage over, the competition is now all set to enter the Super Six phase. The Super Six of the tournament is set to start on Tuesday, January 30. In the opening Super SIx contest of the ICC U-19 World Cup India and New Zealand will be facing each other on Tuesday. The ICC U-19 World Cup Super Six fixture between defending champions India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Having qualified for the Super Six stage as Group A leaders, India will have the advantage of playing at the Mangaung Oval, where they have played their three matches till now in the competition.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Under-19 has reached this stage having claimed the second spot in Group D, with two wins from three matches at the World Cup. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the India U19 vs New Zealand U19 match.
When will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?
India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played on January 30 (Tuesday).
At what time will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?
India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.
Where will India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match be played?
India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
Which TV channel will telecast India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match?
India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match live online for free?
India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup 2024 match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and its official website.
