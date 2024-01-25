India vs Ireland U19: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of ICC U19 World Cup?

India vs Ireland U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
(Photo: The Quint)
IND vs IRE U19: India and Ireland will clash in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match today on Thursday, 25 January 2024. The game will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The men in blue will try their best to win today's match and secure their position in the Super Six qualification stage.
The five-time champions India defeated Bangladesh in their first match and are leading the Group A ICC Men's U19 World Cup Points Table 2024. On the contrary, Ireland are placed at second position in the U19 points table after one win and one defeat out of the two matches played so far.
Let us check out the India vs Ireland U19 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
India vs Ireland U19 match will be played today on Thursday, 25 January 2024.
India vs Ireland U19 match will be played today at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
India vs Ireland U19 match will start today at 1:30 pm IST.
India vs Ireland U19 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs Ireland U19 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
