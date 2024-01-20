India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: When and Where To Watch IND vs BAN Live Streaming?

India vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?
(Photo: The Quint)
IND vs BAN U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: U-19 team India is all set to clash with U-19 Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament today on Saturday, 20 January 2024. The game will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Indian team led by Uday Saharan would definitely be high on confidence as they are counted among the best teams in the history of U-19 World Cup. The men in blue have so far won the U-10 World Cup title five times in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022.
Currently, U-19 Indian team is placed in Group A along with USA, Bangladesh, and Ireland. By winning today's match, India would definitely aim to have a good start to the tournament. The men in blue will square off with Ireland and USA before making it to the finals. Let us check out India vs Bangladesh U-19 World Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and telecast details below.
The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be played today on Saturday, 20 January 2024.
The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.
The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
The IND vs BAN U-19 world cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
India U-19 Squad: Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari. (Reserves: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohamed Amaan).
Bangladesh U19 Squad: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James,and Maruf Mridha.
