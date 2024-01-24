Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: England Announce Playing XI, Tom Hartley Handed Test Debut

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley is all set to make his Test debut, while veteran fast-bowler James Anderson misses out on England’s playing eleven for the series opener against India, starting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (25 January)

England have named four spinners in their side, with debutant Hartley, who has played two ODIs last year, set to share spin-bowling duties alongside fellow left-arm spinner Jack Leach, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed and part-time off-spinner Joe Root.