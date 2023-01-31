BCCI to Felicitate World Cup-Winning U-19 Women's Team Before 3rd T20I vs NZ

On Sunday, Shah announced a cash prize of INR 5 crore for the U19 women's cricket team and support staff after they beat England by seven wickets.

"Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup. This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volumes about their steely characters and temperament."

Shah had also invited the India U19 women's team to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to be a part of the celebrations when the third T20I between India and New Zealand is played on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen," he had said on Sunday.