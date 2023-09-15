India vs Bangladesh: Shardul Scalps 3 on Comeback Match, Bangladesh Score 265

Returning to the playing XI after being dropped against Sri Lanka, Shardul Thakur picked up three crucial wickets as India managed to restrict Bangladesh to a total of 265/8, in the last Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, whilst naming changes aplenty, with his team having already secured a place in the final. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were all rested, with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna getting into the team.