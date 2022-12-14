France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Know Live Streaming in India

The much-awaited football tournament, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is nearing its end. The FIFA World Cup recently concluded its quarter-final matches and now the semi-final matches will begin. Football fans across the globe are extremely excited to see who qualifies for the final stage. It is important to note that the tournament is scheduled to end on 18 December. France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final match is scheduled to take place on 15 December.

Football fans are excited to see France play against Morocco in the semi-final match on Thursday, 15 December. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the semi-final matches on the scheduled date and time. It is important to take note of all the latest details to watch the match. Everyone is waiting for France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final.