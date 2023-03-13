Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: India Win 4th Consecutive BGT as Last Test Ends in a Draw

India secured their fourth consecutive Border Gavaskar Trophy triumph, as the last Test of the series ended in a stalemate here in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. In a response to the hosts’ mammoth 570, Australia were batting on 175/2 when the adjudicators and captains unanimously decided to call curtains to the game.

Starting the day on 3/0, the baggy greens did not have the best of starts as night-watch Matthew Kuhnemann was trapped leg before wicket by Ravichandran Ashwin, whilst he was batting on six. However, having struggled to deliver throughout the series, Marnus Labuschagne picked the very last day to turn up.