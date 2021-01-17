Weren’t Looking at Scoreboard; Wanted to Tire Out Bowlers: Thakur

"When we were new, we were trying to defend a lot. As our partnership grew, we started playing shots. We knew that there is some true bounce here at the Gabba. If bowler errs on his line and length, we can put those loose deliveries away. We waited for our chance. Whenever there was a loose delivery we tried to put it away for four or take twos and threes hitting in outfield," he added.

The 29-year-old said that he was up for the opportunity. He recalled an advice from head coach Ravi Shastri at the start of the tour.

"When I walked in, the situation was difficult. I won't deny that. They were on top at that time. The crowd was cheering for Australian bowlers. But I remember our coach Ravi Shastri saying something right at the start of the ODI series. He said, if you perform in this series you will be rewarded and people will love you for your performances. That one thing was also on your mind. If I perform here, people will love me and help my team."

Australia reached 21/0 at Stumps on Day Three, swelling their lead to 54.