Thakur-Sundar Stand Keeps Gabba Test Hanging in the Balance 

India’s two overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara along with Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have all lost their wickets so far on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Gabba.

Pujara was the first to go as he edged one to Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewdood. The Aussie skipper made no mistake today and held onto the ball as India’s number three bat departed on 25.

Rahane then was joined by Mayank Agarwal and the pair steadied the innings and also stitched together a partnership of 39 runs but just as the teams were getting ready for Lunch, Mitchell Starc struck. Rahane caught at fourth slip by Matthew Wade for 37.

Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal then added a quick 17 off 32 balls before the Lunch break but when play resumed, Mayank’s 75-ball innings was ended by Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith with the catch in the slips and India down to 161/5.