Shreyas Iyer To Miss First Test Against Australia With Injury: Report

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is still recovering from his back injury, has been ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will start on 9 February in Nagpur.

Iyer returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday, 1 February, to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but he was told to spend more time in rehab, an ESPNCricinfo report said.