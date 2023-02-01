Ravindra Jadeja To Join India Squad in Nagpur Before Australia Tests: Report

After testing his match-fitness with a successful return to action in the Ranji Trophy, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to join the India squad in Nagpur this week, ahead of the first Test against Australia, which begins on 9 February.

Jadeja played for Saurashtra in their final group-stage match against Tamil Nadu last week in Chennai and bowled 41.1 overs and bagged a seven-for in the second innings. Since undergoing surgery in his right knee in September, it was his first match.