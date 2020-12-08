Senior Players Put on a Good Show as India A Draw 1st Warm-up Tie

Rahane, who was leading India 'A', scored a total of 145 runs during the course of two innings (117* and 28) and was by far the star performer for the visitors. Pujara scored 54 runs (54 and 0) and didn't appear to be lacking any match-practice, even though he hadn't played any competitive cricket since the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal in March.

Saha, who couldn't score anything in the first innings, returned with a well compiled knock of 54* in the second which helped India 'A' get out of troubled waters and declare their second innings on 189/9.

Umesh picked up four wickets during the course of the two innings while Ashwin scalped two wickets in the 22 overs he bowled in the first innings and looked in good rhythm.

Apart from these, rookie Mohammed Siraj also impressed with his fast bowling. Siraj picked up three wickets, conceding 102 runs in 29 overs he bowled during the course of the game.