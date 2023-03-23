Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Defends Aggressive Batting Approach Despite Series Loss

There were a host of experienced performers that holed out during India's run chase at MA Chidambaram Stadium when a cautious approach may have been deemed more suitable, but Rohit wants his team to keep playing aggressively in 50-over cricket.

"We have always talked about fearless cricket. If someone feels they can take the bowlers on, we have given them complete freedom to do that," Rohit said after the loss.

"While doing that, there is a big possibility that they might not be able to achieve what they want to achieve, which is fair, and fine by us. You will learn from that.

We will definitely not judge based on a couple of poor shots. All these guys have lots of potential, they can play these shots whenever they want and we want to keep encouraging them to go out there and do it often," he added.