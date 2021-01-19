Rishabh Pant Fastest Indian Wicketkeeper to Score 1,000 Test Runs

The 23-year-old has taken 27 innings to reach the 1000-run landmark. Before him, former India skipper MS Dhoni held the record as he had reached the 1000-run mark in 32 Test innings.

Pant has also represented India in 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he has scored 374 and 210 runs respectively.

The fourth Test, meanwhile, was nicely poised at Tea break as India reached 183/3, needing 145 runs to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need seven wickets to win the match and win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they had lost in 2018-19.

Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India for their lowest Test total of 36. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side then registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in a draw in Sydney.