4th Test: Rohit Sharma Out on 7, India 18/1

It’s the last and final day of the Border-Gavaskar series and India needed 324 runs at the start of the day to win the Brisbane Test and also the series.
The visiting team started the day with all their wickets intact but within the first hour of play, Pat Cummins has struck and picked the big wicket of Rohit Sharma.
The Indian opener edged one to Tim Paine at the back after facing 21 deliveries and scoring 7 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara has now joined Shubman Gill.
At Stumps on Day 4, India had reached 4/0 in their chase of 328 before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to end the day. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India's second innings as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively.
The weather forecast for the final day isn't great with more rain expected to disrupt play. Australia need to win the Brisbane Test to win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India's last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy.
The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney.
Published: 19 Jan 2021,05:39 AM IST