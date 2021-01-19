4th Test: Rohit Sharma Out on 7, India 18/1

It’s the last and final day of the Border-Gavaskar series and India needed 324 runs at the start of the day to win the Brisbane Test and also the series.

The visiting team started the day with all their wickets intact but within the first hour of play, Pat Cummins has struck and picked the big wicket of Rohit Sharma.

The Indian opener edged one to Tim Paine at the back after facing 21 deliveries and scoring 7 runs.