Podcast: Aus ‘Win’ Day 1 vs India After 3 Wickets in Last Session

On Episode 7 of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon discusses Day 1 of the India vs Australia Test series-opener in Adelaide on Thursday.

India lost 6 wickets on the day with captain Virat Kohli scoring a half century to help the team post 233/6 by Stumps.

The skipper, however, got out on 74 following a mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane and was found short of his crease.

Earlier in the day, Virat won the toss and elected to bat first with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal coming out to open. Shaw failed to make the most of his opportunity as he got out on the second ball of the day, castled by Mitchell Starc. Mayank Agarwal then had Cheteshwar Pujara with him and they faced 108 balls together, making 32 runs before Cummins broke their stand- Mayank out on 17.

Next up was Virat Kohli and then began India’s big fightback as he and Pujara faced 191 balls together, helping India cross the 100 run mark. Pujara though fell to Nathan Lyon having made 43 off the 160 balls he faced.

After Virat’s run out, India lost 3 wickets within 19 runs with Rahane getting out on 42 and Vihari on 16.

Saha and Ashwin though ensured India saw out the day without losing anymore wickets as India ended Day 1 on 233/6.