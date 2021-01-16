Navdeep Saini Unable to Bowl on Day 2 of Brisbane Test 

Injuries has been the biggest concern for the Indian cricket team on the current tour of Australia and fast bowler Navdeep Saini was the latest to join the list on the first day of the Brisbane Test.

What is quite concerning for India is that he did not take the field at all on the second day when Australia were batting in the morning session.

India’s T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were the wicket-takers in the morning session as Australia were bowled out for 369. India picked 5 wickets in the morning for 95 runs.