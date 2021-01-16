Lack of Fitness, Spike in Workload Hurt India on Australia Tour

Earlier, fast bowler Umesh Yadav too had limped off the field during the second Test in Melbourne with a calf strain. Ravindra Jadeja, who has a dislocated thumb, was also suspected to have suffered hamstring injury during the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma has just returned from a hamstring injury, joining the team for the last two Tests, but is largely restricted close to the wicket on the field with minimal movement.

There have been unavoidable, freak injuries like the one to fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who fractured his arm after being hit by a delivery from Pat Cummins in the first Test, and Jadeja dislocating his thumb after being hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery in the third Test.