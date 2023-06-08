India vs Australia Score, WTC Final 2023 Day 2: India Eye Early Wickets

Day 1 of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final has been all about a practical demonstration of Murphy's law for the Indian cricket team, for everything that could have gone wrong, did go wrong, and horribly so.

After choosing the bowl first, with skies hovering over the London sky, India might have expected a flurry of wickets. They did manage to send an in-form Usman Khawaja back very early, whilst after a decent second-wicket stand, both David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne perished in quick succession.

However, the next phase of play ensured nothing but misery and despair for the Indians, with Steve Smith and Travis Head building the strongest of rearguards for the baggy greens.

The duo combined to accumulate 251 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, and are currently still going strong, with Head unbeaten on 146 and Smith unbeaten on 95. If India are to make a comeback in this match, a strong first session will be extremely crucial.