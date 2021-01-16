4th Test: Shardul, Washington Among the Wickets, Australia 9 Down

Off the next over, Sundar managed to deceive Green (47) and disturb the woodwork, to leave the hosts at 313/7.

Shortly Pacer Pat Cummins was trapped LBW by Thakur for 2 and India were looking at the countering the tail.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc however kept the visitors at bay with a few stylish hits as the Lunch break approached on Day 2.

Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 23 and hit a few couple of elegant shots before being cleaned up by Sundar while trying to sweep one. Australia were 354/9 after his dismissal.

Earlier on Day 1, Australia had finished with 274/5 with the visitors being dealt the body blow of an injury to fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who did not take the field on the second morning.