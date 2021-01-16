4th Test: Shardul, Washington Among the Wickets, Australia 9 Down

India came storming back into the Test match against Australia on the morning session of the second day when Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar shared four wickets between themselves. Both Thakur and Sundar have been among the more effective bowlers for India.
Overnight batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were looking to score quickly and started off well too. The Australian skipper completed his half century but could not kick on and was the first to fall in the morning when edged it to Rohit Sharma off Thakur.
Off the next over, Sundar managed to deceive Green (47) and disturb the woodwork, to leave the hosts at 313/7.
Shortly Pacer Pat Cummins was trapped LBW by Thakur for 2 and India were looking at the countering the tail.
Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc however kept the visitors at bay with a few stylish hits as the Lunch break approached on Day 2.
Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test match, scored 23 and hit a few couple of elegant shots before being cleaned up by Sundar while trying to sweep one. Australia were 354/9 after his dismissal.
Earlier on Day 1, Australia had finished with 274/5 with the visitors being dealt the body blow of an injury to fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who did not take the field on the second morning.
Published: 16 Jan 2021,06:58 AM IST