Mayank, Ashwin Injuries Worry India Ahead of 4th Test: Report

India is also fretting over the back spasms of ace spinner R Ashwin, who was part of the heroic fight back at Sydney.

The problem with the Indian team is after injured KL Rahul's departure and Hanuma Vihari's grade 2 tear, there are no back-up middle-order batsmen left in the reserves.

The only two available batsmen are two out of form openers in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.