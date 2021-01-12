Mayank, Ashwin Injuries Worry India Ahead of 4th Test: Report

India’s injury list is a source of major concern going into the fourth and final Test against Australia at Brisbane beginning 15 January. While Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out and Jasprit Bumrah also unlikely to be fit in time for Friday, India have been dealt another blow as Mayank Agarwal took a blow in the nets too.
PTI reported on Monday that Mayank could have a hairline fracture. Mayank, who was tipped to replace the injured Hanuma Vihari, picked up the knock during a training session in Melbourne.
India is also fretting over the back spasms of ace spinner R Ashwin, who was part of the heroic fight back at Sydney.
The problem with the Indian team is after injured KL Rahul's departure and Hanuma Vihari's grade 2 tear, there are no back-up middle-order batsmen left in the reserves.
The only two available batsmen are two out of form openers in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.
If Agarwal's scans reveal that it's a bruise and not a fracture, then it could well be Prithvi Shaw batting at number three followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajhinkya Rahane and Agarwal himself at number six.
If they go with five bowlers, then the collective experience of pace attack will be three Test matches and 10 balls (Siraj-2, Saini -1, Shardul -10 balls on debut, Natarajan-yet to play).
