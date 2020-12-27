Rahane Leads from the Front as India Stay on Top in Melbourne

It was a masterclass in batting in Tests that India captain Ajinkya Rahane put on during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against Australia to put his team firmly in the box seat in the contest. Along with Rahane, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja held fort as they piled on a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

At Stumps on Day 2, India, with Rahane and Jadeja unbeaten, were 82 runs ahead of Australia.

Earlier in the morning, Pat Cummins and his skipper Tim Paine collaborated to pick the wickets of India’s two overnight batsmen, in the first 65 minutes of play.