Tennis Ball Cricket at 19 to Test Call-up: Natarajan’s Fairy Tale

He was picked by Sunriesrs Hyderabad in 2018 but played his first game for them only in the 2020 season.

In the intervening period, he has managed to build his parents a house, give his sisters education, open an academy in his Chinnappampatti village in Tamil Nadu's Salem district and convince a teammate to not give up the game.

That is not all, Natarajan has opened an academy in his village in an effort to provide the necessary facilities to youngsters, which he did not have.

The 29-year old is also helping out many people who used to play with him and G Periyaswamy, who rose to prominence in last year's Tamil Nadu Premier League, is one of them.

Irrespective of whether he makes his Test debut on the Australia tour or not, Natarajan will remember 2020 quite fondly.

