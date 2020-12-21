Don’t Think India Can Turn it Around After Adelaide: Brad Haddin

"They had a great bowling attack the last time they come out here, and now with Shami out with a broken arm they don't have enough depth to cover that," Haddin said.

Reflecting on the Indian batting collapse Haddin said "I think it's really concerning,"

"Yes India were driving the game and we were talking at the start of day three about how Australia would get back into it, but the collapse they had has to leave some marks."

With skipper Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his child, India are faced with selection dilemmas.

"There were a few performances from the Indian batsmen that will come under scrutiny over the next week. Do they go in with (Wriddhiman) Saha? Who goes to the top order for Prithvi Shaw? Rohit Sharma comes out of quarantine, does he come back into the side?

"They have a lot of things they're going to have to tackle over this next week leading into this next Test," Haddin added.

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting 26 December.

(With PTI Inputs)