Debut for Gill? Jadeja to Play? India’s Likely Changes for MCG

Gill Likely to Debut?

The Mumbaikar has had a torrid time in Australia. With the bat Shaw has failed to get going in any of the innings he has played, and his weakness has been exposed as well. In six knocks so far on the tour, he has got 66 runs with four single digit scores.

Shaw, the first dismissal in both innings in Adelaide, has been going through a rough patch right from the middle of the IPL. Furthermore, poor fielding does not help him in the race for selection either.

Shubman Gill on the other hand has looked more assured in the knocks he has played on the tour so far and has scored a couple of double centuries in unofficial Tests for India A, one being earlier in the year in New Zealand. He even scored a century in the second unofficial Test in New Zealand. The Punjab batsman is likely to get the nod for Boxing Day.

Gill was also the pick ahead of Shaw for former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border ahead of the Adelaide Test.