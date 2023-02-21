India vs Australia: David Warner To Miss Last Two Tests With Hairline Fracture

Australia’s injury woes in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 have been further amplified, as opening batter David Warner is now ruled out of the last two Test matches with an elbow injury. The 36-year-old will undergo rehabilitation back home, aiming to make a comeback ahead of the three-match ODI series.

In the recently concluded second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warner was hit on his elbow by a Mohammed Siraj delivery, resulting in a hairline fracture. Moments later, he suffered a blow on the helmet, with Siraj being the bowler again, and suffered a concussion.