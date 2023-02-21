India vs Australia: David Warner To Miss Last Two Tests With Hairline Fracture

India vs Australia: Australian batter David Warner will miss the last two Tests of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)
Australia’s injury woes in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 have been further amplified, as opening batter David Warner is now ruled out of the last two Test matches with an elbow injury. The 36-year-old will undergo rehabilitation back home, aiming to make a comeback ahead of the three-match ODI series.
In the recently concluded second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warner was hit on his elbow by a Mohammed Siraj delivery, resulting in a hairline fracture. Moments later, he suffered a blow on the helmet, with Siraj being the bowler again, and suffered a concussion.
“David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture,” the board mentioned in a statement.
“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series,” CA further added.
Prior to Warner, skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood also flew back to Australia, albeit owing to different reasons. Cummins had to attend to a family health emergency, and is likely to rejoin the team ahead of the third Test in Indore.
Hazlewood, however, was ruled out of the series with an injury. The 32-year-old was nursing an Achilles problem and did not feature in the first two matches of the series. Whilst he initially was expected to regain fitness ahead of the third Test, prolongation of the issue forced CA to send the player back to Sydney.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)