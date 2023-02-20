Ind vs Aus: Pat Cummins Flies Back to Australia Due to Family Health Emergency

Australian captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness, but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore.

The fast bowler was en route to Sydney on Sunday, 19 February, but is expected to be back in India to play the final two matches in Indore and Ahmedabad, Cricket Australia said on Monday, 20 February.

Cummins led the baggy greens in their second Test defeat in Delhi, where India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with its six-wicket win in the second Test in Delhi. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 32 runs.