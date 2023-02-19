Australia's Indian Tour, and Three Day Tests

Neither of them needs further assistance from hesitant, uncertain, crease-tied batsmen unwilling to trust their techniques, but they were not complaining when Australia chose to offer them gifts that would have done Santa at Christmas-time proud.

Twice in the second Test, Australia had India where they wanted by adopting bold and proactive methods – in the first session of the first day and in the last session of the second. By using their feet and playing the ball rather than the bowler, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head rattled the Indian spinners a fair bit. Indeed, by stumps on day two which Australia took at 61 for one in just 12 overs in the second innings, they seemed to have grabbed the upper hand, given how forlorn and helpless Ashwin and Jadeja looked. But once Head was dismissed in the first over of the third day, they didn’t just lose Head the batsman. Their resolve dissipated and the dreaded sweep became their go-to option, with predictably disastrous results.