Contrasting Fortunes for IPL Stars & Flops in India-Australia ODIs

Almost all the stars from the IPL failed to deliver while some who were criticised for major parts came up trumps. The Quint Glenn Maxwell during his cameo against India at the SCG on Friday. | Image: ICC/Twitter Cricket Almost all the stars from the IPL failed to deliver while some who were criticised for major parts came up trumps.

In IPL 2020, Jasprit Bumrah was throwing down yorkers at will and Yuzvendra Chahal was deceiving batsmen with as much ease. Steve Smith and Aaron Finch hardly ever got going for their sides while for Kings XI Punjab, that one magical performance they waited on Glenn Maxwell for, just never showed up, leaving India, not without reason, quietly confident about their chances for the white-ball half of the Australian tour. That optimism however evaporated rather quickly in Sydney as India returned to international cricket for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Almost all the stars from the IPL failed to deliver while some who were heavily criticised and overlooked for major parts of the season came up trumps. For India, who suffered their fifth straight ODI defeat, the likes of Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami did what they do best but did not find enough support. However, what would have pleased Kohli and the team management is how Hardik has taken to his current role as batsman only with aplomb.

INDIA Hardik Pandya Back to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, all eyes were on how Hardik would do, first in the IPL and then for India in his new role as batsman only. Another crucial cog in the MI wheel, Hardik scored some crucial and quick runs for his side, finishing the season with 281 runs, five not outs and a strike rate off 179, third after Kieron Pollard and Jofra Archer. In Sydney, in the first ODI, his counter attacking 90 kept India in the hunt in a mammoth chase, showing he has the ability with the bat. In the next game, Hardik was forced to bowl too and produced the important wicket of Steve Smith.

Hardik Pandya walks back after getting out in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah One of the reasons for Mumbai Indians’ successful campaign, Bumrah was on fire in the IPL and finished with 27 wickets, three behind the Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. Unplayable at times in the title winning team for MI, Bumrah was a far cry from that in Sydney. Ineffective in the powerplay and the death overs, both considered to be his strengths, Bumrah picked 2 wickets for 152 runs in his 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal Normally a potent weapon for Virat Kohli and India, Chahal’s first couple of outings in Australia were days he would like to forget very quickly. At Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chahal finished with a haul of 21 and had one of the better strike rates in the season. However the form and fortune vanished very quickly. In the first ODI, he conceded 89, the most ever by an Indian spinner in ODI cricket and 71 in 9 overs in the second.

Shreyas Iyer walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed in Sydney.

Shreyas Iyer Expected to be the solution for India’s number 4 problems, Shreyas Iyer came into the Australia tour with plenty of runs and confidence in the IPL. He scored 519 runs and led the Delhi Capitals to the final. Iyer, however, looked all at sea against the Australians and managed to contribute only 40 runs (2 & 38) in two innings, putting the likes of KL Rahul and Hardik after him under immense pressure. Mayank Agarwal Agarwal, eager to make his mark in white ball cricket for India, had the form from the IPL and the place in the absence of Rohit Sharma to step up at the top of the order. He finished the IPL as the second highest run scorer behind KL Rahul but failed to take his chances. With scores of 22 & 28 in the two ODIs against Australia, Agarwal has not done himself any favours for the future, especially considering that he and Dhawan started out well in both innings. Has he thrown away a golden chance?

AUSTRALIA Steve Smith The former Australian captain’s form was in focus after an IPL performance that was well below his high standards. He finished with 311 runs from 14 games as the Rajasthan Royals’ early form tapered away. Ahead of the series, he said he felt like things had fallen back into place for him and backed that up with a couple of masterful 62-ball-centuries, 105 & 104, more than making up for his recent troubles, which isn’t a very good sign on the long tour for India.

Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell One of the best power hitters in the game could not hit one six during the whole IPL and had been criticised from all corners. Maxwell, who had said during the IPL that his role with Australia was more clearly defined than with Kings XI Punjab, was more than happy to be back in the yellow. After scoring 108 in 11 innings in the IPL, Maxwell, whose last ODI saw him score a match-winning century, blasted 45 off 19 deliveries to deliver a knockout punch in the first ODI. He repeated the act with 63 off 29 in the second game, proving key to Australia batting India out of the series. Aaron Finch Outshone by the young Devdutt Padikkal in IPL at the top of the RCB order, Finch, who had 268 runs from 12 games, was due for a big knock. The Australian captain, who was eventually dropped by RCB, bounced back and led from the front. Finch scored 114 and 60 in the first two ODIs, laying the platform for the likes Maxwell to tee off in the back half of the innings.

Adam Zampa celebrates a wicket.