India’s 2021 T20 World Cup May be Shifted to UAE: PCB CEO

The ICC had awarded the 2021 World T20 to India and Australia will now host the 2022 edition. The Quint File Image of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Headquarters | (Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB) Cricket The ICC had awarded the 2021 World T20 to India and Australia will now host the 2022 edition.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO Wasim Khan says that there is "some element of uncertainty" about whether India can host the T20 World Cup next year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The ICC had awarded the 2021 World T20 to India and Australia will now host the 2022 edition with the next ODI World Cup also slated to be held in India in 2023. "There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India because of the COVID situation there. It could be in UAE," Khan said in an interview to the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.

When reminded that India set to host a home series against England and also the IPL in the first quarter of 2021, Khan said a clear picture would come only by April. Khan also reiterated that the PCB was waiting for a written confirmation from the ICC and BCCI by January on issuance of visas to the Pakistan squad for the World T20 in India. "Yes Mani Sahab (PCB chief Ehsan Mani) has written to them and requested them that given the state of relations between India and Pakistan, it would be best if the ICC and BCCI gives a written assurance about the visas being issued to us," Khan said. He also disclosed that an online meeting of the Asian Cricket Council last week had tentatively set June as the time to host the postponed Asia Cup in Sri Lanka but the dates could be rescheduled if required.