‘Overjoyed’: PM, Others on Team India’s Historic Series Win in Aus

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Team India for a historic 2-1 series win against Australia, as they clinched the fourth and final Brisbane Test by three wickets on Tuesday, 19 January.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.