Brisbane Test On, No Formal Requests from BCCI: Cricket Australia

"We would love to see the (fourth) Test played at the Gabba. It's a real fortress for Australia and we hope the people of Queensland will get the same opportunity that we've had here," Mather said.

"But like all things at the moment, we've ensured there is a contingency plan. So if there is a requirement for a second Test here (at the SCG), we'll be ready to host it," he added.

Members of the Queensland government have stated that not abiding by the rules is not an option for Team India.

"If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come," Queensland's Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates said on Sunday, as per Fox Sports.

Tim Mander, Queensland's Shadow Sports Minister, also said there's no room for ignoring the protocols and that every individual would have to go through the same drill.