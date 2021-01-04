PM Modi Calls up Sourav Ganguly to Check About His Health

Ganguly on Saturday morning suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately from where he was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital.

He underwent a coronary angiography on Sunday afternoon.

"Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route," stated the medical bulletin from the hospital.

"Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later," the bulletin added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had called up Donna Ganguly to know about the well-being of Sourav.