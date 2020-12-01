Bowlers Found it Tough to Adapt from T20 to 50-over Format: Iyer

IANS

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has admitted that the Indian bowlers have struggled to adapt to the 50-over format from the 20-over format in the first two ODIs against Australia. He, however, added that the workload on bowlers has been immense in recent times. India lost the first two ODI matches by 66 and 51 runs respectively at the Sydney Cricket Ground, to lose the series and the third match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday will more be an effort to restore pride and get into some positive frame of mind ahead of the T20I and Test series.

"I am sure that it is just the transition phase from T20s to ODIs. It is really difficult especially for the bowlers to come in and bowl 10 overs on the trot and also field for 50 overs. So it is not at all easy from their point of view," said Iyer on Tuesday. In the first match, Australia posted 374/6 and then restricted India to 308/8. In the second ODI, the hosts came out with an even better performance as they set a 390-run target for the Men in Blue. The visitors, in reply, could manage 338/9 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs. "...In both the innings of the last two matches, the score has gone over 300. The batsmen are doing really amazing, but the bowlers are definitely facing issues with the ball," he said.