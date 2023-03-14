Ind vs Aus: Pat Cummins Will Not Return for ODIs, Steve Smith To Lead Australia

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who recently his mother, will not be returning to India for the upcoming three-match ODI series. Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed that Steve Smith, who led the team in the last two Tests of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, will once again marshal the troops in the ODI series.

Cummins’ mother, Maria lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this week, following which the Australian cricketers were seen donning a black band as a sign of respect. The board has now decided not to rush the speedster back into the team, allowing him adequate time to take care of his family.