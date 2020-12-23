Ajinkya Rahane is a ‘Bowler’s Captain’, Says Ishant Sharma

Injured and away from the action Ishant Sharma believes Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team well in the final three Test matches. Ishant, who says that Rahane is a bowler’s captain, should do well because he communicates clearly.

Ishant who injured himself in the first week of the IPL has not recovered in time for the Australia tour.

With regular skipper Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child, Rahane will lead India in the remaining three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.