Tax Exemptions for ICC, New Teams in IPL on BCCI AGM Agenda

The BCCI is all set to host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on December 24 and among the things high on the agenda will be forming a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to pick three national selectors, the tax tussle with the ICC, admission of two new teams in the IPL and of course the T20 World Cup venues.
India host England in February, after they return from the tour of Australia, and the BCCI is expected to appoint a new CAC. PTI reported that the committee headed by Madan Lal was appointed for one meeting and after the Board's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad, a new CAC will take over and conduct the interviews. There are some prominent names who have applied for the post of selectors from three zones.
The biggest among them happens to be former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, who has played more than 200 internationals across formats for the national team.
New Teams in IPL
The major point of contention will be whether IPL 2021 will have 10 teams or will it stay with the traditional format of eight teams with the current knockout situation. According to a report, the BCCI is not too keen for 10 teams in 2021 and they might give approval for the mega-auction and 10 teams for IPL 2022. The major reason could be the current economic downturn in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time. It is only fair that the approval is taken and the big 94 match tournament is held in 2022,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.
ICC Tax Tussle
The BCCI have a week only to meet the deadline with the ICC regarding giving assurance for a full tax exemption for the T20 World Cup in October-November next year. If the BCCI fail to provide the assurance, the tournament will be shifted to UAE.
In 2018, the BCCI was asked by the ICC to either pay USD 23 million by the end of the year as compensation for the tax deductions incurred in hosting the 2016 World T20 or end up losing the 2023 World Cup rights. Currently, the tax laws would not allow exemptions for sporting events.
Cricket in Olympics
So far the BCCI has been reluctant about cricket in the Olympics but the ICC is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. One of the main reasons for the reluctance up until now has been revenue. Only last month however did Rahul Dravid, head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, bat in favour of cricket at the Olympics.
"I think it would be great for the game if the T20 format can become an Olympic sport," Dravid had said at the virtual launch of A New Innings, a book written by Manoj Badale and Simon Hughes that investigates the business of sport through the lens of the IPL.
Rajeev Shukla and Sourav Ganguly
The BCCI will also have a new vice president in Rajiv Shukla, who is going to officially take over after being put forth as the unanimous choice. Brijesh Patel will also continue to head the IPL governing council.
There have been some discussions on whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be asked about his brand endorsements and the related allegations of conflict of interest. But there is no clarity if the floor would officially seek an explanation from him on the matter.
(With PTI inputs)
