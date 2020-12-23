Watch: India Begin Preparations for Boxing Day Test

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, believes that despite Kohli's absence, India will fare better as they have many world class players.

"(They) Will be able to hang in. It won't be that bit difficult. You look at the quality of the players in the Indian side. They have got some absolutely world class players. It was one of those days when nothing went right for them and everything went right for us. We have all had them. It is part of cricket," said Lyon on Wednesday.

"We expect them to come out firing and not having any scars from the other day. Cricket is a new game, new day. We can't look back expecting we are going to bowl them out for 50 again. So we have to go we are preparing well again just like Indians are. I think they will come out firing," he added.

