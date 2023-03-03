ICC WTC 2021-23 Final: All Possible Qualification Scenarios Amid India-SL Race

While the format will have its fair share of critics, the World Test Championship has been triumphant in providing an auxiliary perspective to any, and every Test series across the globe. It is for this nascent perspective that when India suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, pens and papers were out and elementary mathematics was revisited.

From the context of the series, India still hold the upper hand as they had secured an unassailable 2-0 lead with victories in Kanpur and Delhi. The defeat in Indore could, more than anything else, hence have had only a transitory subduing effort on the euphoria.