3rd Test: Warner Out to Siraj After Aus Elect to Bat

Just the fourth over of the day and Australia lost the big wicket of David Warner with the opener edging one to Cheteshwar Pujara in the slips, off Siraj. Out on 5 with the team’s score reading 6/1.
Marnus Labuschagne has now joined debutant Will Pucovski out in the middle.
Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against India at the SCG.
As expected, David Warner returned from his injury and 22-year-old Will Pucovski was handed his debut cap, meaning Australia were playing an all-new opening pair in this game. Joe Burns was left out of the squad for this game and has returned to play the Big Bash while Travis Head too is sitting out.
India announced their line-up on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma opening in place of Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini making his debut, in place of Umesh Yadav who has returned home to India due to an injury.
India equalised the four-match Test series 1-1 after winning the second Test at the MCG.
Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 06 Jan 2021,04:55 AM IST