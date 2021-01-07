3rd Test: Warner Out to Siraj After Aus Elect to Bat

Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against India at the SCG.

As expected, David Warner returned from his injury and 22-year-old Will Pucovski was handed his debut cap, meaning Australia were playing an all-new opening pair in this game. Joe Burns was left out of the squad for this game and has returned to play the Big Bash while Travis Head too is sitting out.

India announced their line-up on Wednesday with Rohit Sharma opening in place of Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini making his debut, in place of Umesh Yadav who has returned home to India due to an injury.