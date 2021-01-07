Siraj In Tears While Singing National Anthem During 3rd Test

Fiercely competitive on the field, fans saw another side of Mohammed Siraj during the third Test when the fast bowler teared up while singing the Indian national anthem at the SCG.
As is customary, players from India and Australia lined-up to sing their respective national anthems before the start of play and the cameras captured Siraj wiping his tears after finishing singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’.
Just 7.1 overs of play, however, have been possible this morning with rain forcing the players off the field. But that was enough for Siraj to steal the show, sending back Australia’s returning opener David Warner early.
The left-handed Warner, who is coming back from groin injury, was caught in slips by Cheteshwar Pujara off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.
Australia were 21/1 before rain stopped play. Debutant Will Pucovski was on 14 and Marnus Labuschagne on two.
