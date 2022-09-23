India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match in India

The India vs Australia 3rd T20 match is all set to take place on 25 September 2022. The match is set to be played in Hyderabad, and cricket fans can watch it live across the country. Both the teams are gearing up to play against each other in the 3rd T20 on the scheduled date.

Fans can also buy India vs Australia 3rd T20 match tickets online to watch it at the stadium. It is important to note that the 3rd T20 between the two teams is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the entire match on their television and mobile phones.