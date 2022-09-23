India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match in India

India vs Australia 3rd T20 live streaming details here.
The India vs Australia 3rd T20 match is all set to take place on 25 September 2022. The match is set to be played in Hyderabad, and cricket fans can watch it live across the country. Both the teams are gearing up to play against each other in the 3rd T20 on the scheduled date.
Fans can also buy India vs Australia 3rd T20 match tickets online to watch it at the stadium. It is important to note that the 3rd T20 between the two teams is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the entire match on their television and mobile phones.
What is the date and time of India vs Australia 3rd T20?
The match is all set to take place on 25 September 2022 as per the official schedule. India vs Australia 3rd T20 will begin at 7 pm IST.
What is the venue of India vs Australia 3rd T20?
India vs Australia 3rd T20 match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Viewers can either watch the match at the stadium or watch the live streaming of the same.
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd T20 live for the viewers in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of India vs Australia 3rd T20 on Star Sports Channels.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd T20 match on the Disney+ Hotstar app on the scheduled date and time. They must remember the details so that they do not miss the match.
These are all the details we have on India vs Australia 3rd T20 live streaming that the cricket fans should know if they are eagerly waiting for the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)